D'backs manager Torey Lovullo savors giving the ball to reliever Jimmie Sherfy

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is a Southern California guy, born in Santa Monica, raised in the San Fernando Valley where he attended Montclair Prep, and played in college at UCLA.

And he had a very Southern California moment toward the end of Game 1 in a National League division series with the Dodgers.

When pinch-hitter Austin Barnes led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single against left-hander Andrew Chafin, Lovullo went to the mound and called for a different reliever — a 25-year-old right-hander he has known for a long time.

Jimmie Sherfy came in from the bullpen and Lovullo couldn’t help having a little flashback.

Sherfy and Nick Lovullo, one of the manager’s sons, were teammates at Newbury Park High.

“Here I am handing a ball off to one of my son’s high school teammates that I watched grow up playing baseball,” Lovullo said Saturday before Game 2. “It was a surreal moment for me. I know we made eye contact, and I’ll never forget what that feeling was like.

“It was a proud moment. Almost like a parent is handing the ball off to their own child, and that’s how I view Jimmie.”

Sherfy, who made his major league debut in August, retiredChris Taylor on a grounder to first base, then served up a triple to Corey Seager and run-scoring single to Justin Turner before striking out Cody Bellinger and getting Yasiel Puig on a fly ball to left field.

Grand plan

The Dodgers playoff debut of Curtis Granderson in Game 1 went much like his first six weeks as a Dodger. He struck out twice and went hitless in four at-bats.

Granderson arrived from the New York Mets in mid-August and batted .161 with a .654 on-base-plus-slugging percentage as a Dodger, with 33 strikeouts in 112 at-bats.

The veteran outfielder will remain in the lineup against right-handed pitchers. He sat for Game 2, with left-hander Robbie Ray starting for Arizona. But Granderson is expected to play Monday against former Dodger Zack Greinke, a right-hander.

“I don’t have any plans on giving up on him just quite yet,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday.

The other option to start in left field against right-handers is veteran Andre Ethier, who batted .235 in September after sitting out the first five months of the season because of a herniated disk.

Pain management

Seager said his sore right elbow is doing “OK”. One game into a postseason he hopes will last four more weeks, the shortstop is managing the elbow pain that has hampered him since mid-August.

“Just figuring out how to rest it, figuring out how to just maintain,” Seager said. “The trainers and strength coaches have been fantastic with helping put a plan together and staying to the plan and maintaining it, basically.”

Seager sat out eight games at the start of September because of the elbow. He and Roberts have battled about how much rest the situation required.

Roberts said that Seager might disagree, but said the Dodgers did “a great job” balancing Seager’s starts.

“He would play 162 games if he could,” Roberts said.

Seager hit .179 in September, by far his worst performance in a month this season. However, he got three hits in the Oct. 1 regular-season finale, and reached base three times in Game 1 of the division series.

“It was just more of trying to keep him strong through October,” Roberts said. “The communication with Corey was very clear. Maybe not agreeable at all times, but it was clear from our perspective. The way he swung the bat over the last week before the season ended — and obviously yesterday — he swung the bat very well. So I think it was a good thing.”

Chase Utley to start

Chase Utley will start at second base Monday in Arizona, Roberts said. Logan Forsythe started the first two games of the series.

