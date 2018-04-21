Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner takes swings off tee

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner took a tentative step forward in his recovery from a fractured wrist when he took swings off a tee on Friday afternoon, manager Dave Roberts said.
Turner has yet to play this season after suffering the injury on March 19. The team has not announced a timetable for his return.
"I don't have a date yet when he's going to go out on a rehab" assignment," Roberts said. "But he's moving in the right direction."
Turner fielded grounders with his injured left hand before Friday's game. He has been able to maintain his cardio program and throwing program, but is progressing slower with activities that place stress on the fractured bones.
Logan Forsythe, the team's replacement for Turner at third base, also took some swings in the batting cage on Friday. Forsythe is recovering from inflammation in his right shoulder. He fielded grounders alongside Turner before the game, but did not make throws.
"I don't think the pain is there, but there's still a little bit of fatigue," Roberts said. "Is he 100 percent? No."
No starter set for Monday
Roberts would not say who will start for the Dodgers on Monday against the Miami Marlins. The team needs a pitcher to replace Rich Hill in the rotation as Hill completes a 10-day stay on the disabled list with a cracked fingernail. Kenta Maeda will receive an extra day of rest and start on Tuesday, which creates a vacancy for the series opener.
Roberts declined to speculate on the candidates.
"We'll know soon enough," Roberts said. "I'll let you guys know soon enough. We have a couple ideas. Can't say."
The Oklahoma City game notes for Friday listed Walker Buehler as the starter on Sunday and Manny Banuelos as the starter for Monday. Brock Stewart started on Wednesday and has a 2.65 earned-run average in three outings this season.
Hill played catch on Friday. He may throw a bullpen session this weekend. He hopes to miss only one start.
