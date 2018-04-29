Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig placed on disabled list

Yasiel Puig became the latest Dodger sidelined with an injury as the team placed him on the 10-day disabled list after Puig suffered a bruised left hip and a bruised left foot.

The team replaced Puig on the roster with pitcher Brock Stewart. Stewart could start on Monday in Phoenix. The Dodgers will not be able to activate pitcher Rich Hill, who is dealing with an infection in his left middle finger, which had already experienced a broken nail.

Puig injured himself in the first and second inning early in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He crashed into a wall making a catch. Then he fouled a fastball off his foot. An X-ray on his foot came back negative, but Puig remained gimpy afterward.

Manager Dave Roberts expected Puig to only require 10 days off.

“It was a decision that we had to make,” Roberts said.

The team had already called up top outfield prospect Alex Verdugo for Saturday’s nightcap. The team needed insurance for outfielder Matt Kemp, who felt tightness in his quadriceps on Friday. Kemp did not start in either leg of the doubleheader, but was back in the lineup on Sunday.

Verdugo collected two hits and took a walk in his 2018 debut. Baseball America rated him the game’s No. 37 prospect before the season began.

“He’s performed well in the minor leagues,” Roberts said. “And up here, I love his at-bat quality. For us, especially while Yasiel is on the disabled list, I see him playing against righties and some lefties. We’re going to use him quite a bit.”

Puig has been unable to replicate his production from 2017, when he hit a career-high 28 home runs and played stellar defense in right field. His fielding has been fine, but his bat has been quiet. Puig owns a .193 batting average with a .500 on-base plus slugging percentage. He has not hit a home run.

Short hops: Enrique Hernandez returned to the lineup after sitting out on Saturday with flu-like symptoms. “Is he 100%? No,” Roberts said. Hernandez still batted third against San Francisco left-handed pitcher Ty Blach.

CAPTION The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. CAPTION The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and why he's having such a rough 2018 season so far as well as what might have been had the Dodgers signed Max Scherzer. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and why he's having such a rough 2018 season so far as well as what might have been had the Dodgers signed Max Scherzer. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' rough start and why they aren't concerned. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' rough start and why they aren't concerned. CAPTION Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday that the Dodgers will host the 2020 All-Star Game, the first time since 1980 that the team has hosted the midsummer event. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday that the Dodgers will host the 2020 All-Star Game, the first time since 1980 that the team has hosted the midsummer event. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the addition of defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who was introduced Friday after signing a one-year contract with the Rams, and receiver Brandin Cooks. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the addition of defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who was introduced Friday after signing a one-year contract with the Rams, and receiver Brandin Cooks.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes