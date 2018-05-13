Dave Roberts keeps Cody Bellinger in Dodgers' lineup despite failure to follow orders

When Dave Roberts determined Cody Bellinger was not running hard on the bases in a game two weeks ago, Roberts promptly removed Bellinger from the game.
On Sunday, the day after Bellinger ignored a take sign in the ninth inning, Roberts kept Bellinger in the Dodgers' lineup.
Roberts said he did not consider benching him because Bellinger came into the manager's office after Saturday's game and admitted his mistake.
"He took accountability," Roberts said. "As a young player, for me, that was the biggest win: to not make an excuse, to own it, and you move on."
With the Dodgers trailing by two runs Saturday, Bellinger ignored a take sign on a 3-and-0 pitch. He said he got the fastball he expected and dropped a bunt, since the left side of the infield was open and a bunt single would have allowed the Dodgers to bring the tying run to the plate. He bunted back to the pitcher.
"If you get it down, it's a great play. If not, it's a bad play," he said. "If I could do it again, I wouldn't."
Roberts said Bellinger had to take the pitch, because there is no risk of an out if he takes a fourth consecutive ball.
"If it was 3 and 1, we'd be applauding him for trying to get on base," Roberts said.
Bellinger is batting .270 with five home runs. He has struck out 14 times in his last 33 at-bats.
"Cody's a great young man," Roberts said. "He cares. He just wants to do well. But there is a certain process that you have to abide by. He's learning. We're all learning. He's going to continue to get better."
The Dodgers have lost seven of eight games, mired in fourth place in the National League West. Their 16-24 record represents their worst start since 1958, their inaugural season in Los Angeles.
Roberts said Bellinger's ill-fated bunt was only one example of pushing beyond reason to try to change the team's fortunes, citing Yasmani Grandal getting doubled off second base on a line drive.
Roberts said he cannot order a hit-and-run if the players on the roster are not able to execute the play. That, he said, would be an example of the proverbial "trying to do too much."
You can't panic. When Cody does that, or Yasmani does that, there's a little bit of panic. You can't panic. You've got to stay the course."
Turner, Forsythe expected back Tuesday
Roberts said he expected infielders Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe to return to the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday in Miami. The Dodgers are off Monday.
Turner (wrist) and Forsythe (shoulder) completed a rehabilitation assignment Sunday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Roberts said either player could extend the assignment if necessary.
Turner played two games at Rancho Cucamonga, going hitless in six at-bats.
Turner, an All-Star who batted .322 with 21 home runs last season and led the Dodgers with a .945 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, has not played this season. Forsythe was batting .174 with one home run and a .507 OPS when he went on the disabled list April 15.
