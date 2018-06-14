Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill to test blister in rehab assignment

With so many pitchers on the shelf, it is difficult for the Dodgers to plan ahead. Ross Stripling will start Friday against San Francisco, with Alex Wood receiving an extra day of rest so he can start Sunday. Rookie Caleb Ferguson could start again Sunday; Ferguson was not optioned to the minors to make room for Maeda. The Dodgers instead optioned reliever Daniel Corcino to triple-A Oklahoma City. Corcino completed a three-inning save during Tuesday’s victory over Texas.