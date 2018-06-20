Clayton Kershaw to make a minor league start before rejoining the Dodgers

SHORT HOPS: As the Dodgers activated Rich Hill from the disabled list, the team optioned utilityman Breyvic Valera to Oklahoma City. Valera has hit .172 in 20 games for the Dodgers. … The team did not activate Chase Utley (left thumb sprain) during the doubleheader. Roberts indicated the team would bring Utley off the disabled list on either Tuesday or Wednesday. … The Dodgers called up Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City to be the 26th man for Tuesday’s second game.