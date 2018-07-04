Walker Buehler completes first leg of journey back to Dodgers

Before the outing, the Dodgers made a procedural change to Buehler’s status. He was transferred to the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 29. He will continue to accrue big league service time while pitching with Rancho Cucamonga, and spend most of his days with the Dodgers. He had initially been optioned to the minors, which would have prevented him from doing his between-start work with the team’s training staff.