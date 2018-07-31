Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw says his foundation has broken ground on school in Zambia

Atlanta Braves broadcaster Joe Simpson apologized for his criticism of the batting practice attire worn by Chase Utley in particular and the Dodgers in general. “I apologize to Chase Utley, the entire Dodgers organization and their fans for comments I made during Saturday’s broadcast,” Simpson said. “I’ve always held the organization in the highest light and my comments certainly didn’t reflect that.” … Roberts said it was too soon to say third baseman Justin Turner (groin) would be activated when eligible Thursday. … Outfielder Yusniel Diaz, the top prospect traded in the Manny Machado deal, has three hits in his first 27 at-bats for the Baltimore Orioles’ double-A Bowie (Md.) farm team. … Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett visited with Dodgers players and coaches during batting practice.