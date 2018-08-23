Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias making progress in rehab assignment

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias completed his lengthiest outing in his rehabilitation assignment on Tuesday for class-A Rancho Cucamonga with a 44-pitch appearance that lasted 2 1/3 innings. Manager Dave Roberts indicated Urias would pitch again in the minors in three days, as he inches closer to rejoining the big league roster.
Urias has pitched on either four or five days of rest since first appearing in minor league games on July 30. The Dodgers are trying to build him up as a reliever who can contribute in September, but they are wary of placing unnecessary stress on his surgically repaired left shoulder.
“He came out of it feeling good,” Roberts said.
Urias, 22, struck out five batters Tuesday. He also gave up a home run for the third consecutive outing against class-A hitters. He is unlikely to be promoted to the majors before the rosters expand Sept. 1.
“He’ll be here when he’s ready,” Roberts said.
Stripling slated for simulated game on Friday
Ross Stripling (lower back inflammation) threw a bullpen Wednesday to prepare for a simulated outing Friday. The team is hopeful they can activate Stripling by next week’s two-game series in Texas.
The Dodgers have not determined how Stripling will slot into the pitching staff upon his return. Stripling could rejoin the starting rotation or aid the bullpen. The need may be more acute in a relief role, given the team’s surplus of starters.
Short hops
Gianni Jansen, the wife of the Dodgers closer, gave birth to a son, Kyrian, Wednesday morning. The timing was ideal for her husband’s team: There was time for Kenley Jansen to get to the ballpark in time for Wednesday night’s game against St. Louis . . . Clayton and Ellen Kershaw will host their sixth annual ping-pong tournament, Ping Pong 4 Purpose, on Thursday at Dodger Stadium. The event raises money for charities the Kershaw family partners with in Los Angeles and the Dominican Republic.