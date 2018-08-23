Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias making progress in rehab assignment

Gianni Jansen, the wife of the Dodgers closer, gave birth to a son, Kyrian, Wednesday morning. The timing was ideal for her husband’s team: There was time for Kenley Jansen to get to the ballpark in time for Wednesday night’s game against St. Louis . . . Clayton and Ellen Kershaw will host their sixth annual ping-pong tournament, Ping Pong 4 Purpose, on Thursday at Dodger Stadium. The event raises money for charities the Kershaw family partners with in Los Angeles and the Dominican Republic.