Dodgers prospect Tim Locastro is perfecting the art of getting hit by pitches, something Chase Utley knows all too well

Outfielder Joc Pederson is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday. He bruised his left knee when he fouled a ball off it, then strained the knee while trying to avoid falling down, manager Dave Roberts said. … The Dodgers observed a moment of silence for John McCain, whose passing was announced about an hour before the first pitch … Roberts’ 13-year-old daughter, Emme, sang the national anthem. “Obviously, there’s going to be some nerves and some excitement for all of us,” Roberts said before the game. “More for me.” She nailed it.