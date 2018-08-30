Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw set to face Arizona, Colorado in crucial series

With crucial series against Arizona and Colorado scheduled over the next two weeks, the Dodgers altered their pitching rotation so Clayton Kershaw will face both division foes. Kershaw will pitch on Saturday against the Diamondbacks, with Hyun-Jin Ryu starting in Kershaw’s place on Friday. The switch sets up Kershaw to start again next weekend at Coors Field.
“At this time of year, when there’s 30 games left, to maximize each starter and put them in the best position to have success only makes sense,” manager Dave Roberts said before Wednesday’s game against Texas.
In between the two in-division series, the Dodgers will face the Mets, who are on pace for 90 losses. The Dodgers entered Wednesday trailing both teams by a game in the National League West. The club has a 4-8 record against Arizona, but a 7-6 record against Colorado.
If the Dodgers choose, they could also set up their rotation so both Rich Hill and Walker Buehler could join Kershaw in facing both division rivals.
“Every game is very difficult, but when you’re playing a division rival, that essentially counts as two games,” Roberts said. “To have the guys that you want in a particular matchup, that’s what we feel comfortable with.”
Puig still awaiting judgment
Yasiel Puig underwent his hearing for his appeal of the two-game suspension he received after striking Giants catcher Nick Hundley on Aug. 15. Puig was in the lineup for Wednesday’s game, and Roberts indicated he was unsure when the appeal would be decided.
“They’re still deliberating, as far as the recourse,” Roberts said. “I know it’s been pushed back. How long, I don’t know.”
Rosscup arrives, move to follow
Zac Rosscup, the left-handed reliever, met the team at Globe Life Park before Wednesday’s game. Roberts said the team would activate him from the disabled list before Thursday’s game.
Rosscup spent 10 days on the disabled list with a strained left calf. He has a 6.75 earned-run average in eight outings with the Dodgers.