Dodgers recall reliever Josh Fields after two-month stint on disabled list

After 54 games on the disabled list, and eight rehab outings this month, Dodgers reliever Josh Fields was activated before Thursday’s series opener against Arizona.
His return added another right-handed option, and another question mark, to the Dodgers bullpen. Fields has posted a 2.36 earned-run average in 2018. But he has not pitched in the majors since June 26 as he dealt with an extensive case of inflammation in his right shoulder.
“It is good to get Josh Fields back,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s been two months. We’re going to get him in the mix. He’s raring to go.”
The Dodgers optioned reliever Yimi Garcia to Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. The team is likely to recall Garcia when the rosters expand in September. Garcia has a 5.57 ERA in 22 appearances this season. It is his first year back from the elbow-ligament replacement surgery he underwent in 2016.
Fields had resided on the 60-day disabled list. To add Fields back onto the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated utility infielder Rob Segedin for assignment. Segedin hit .226 in 53 games in the majors in 2016 and 2017. He appeared in only 35 games for triple-A Oklahoma City this season and posted a .623 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
No September surprises
When the rosters expand Saturday, the Dodgers are expected to promote a variety of players, a group likely to include outfielders Alex Verdugo and Andrew Toles. But Roberts indicated that it was unlikely for any September call-up to play a major role in the everyday lineup for the team.
“The guys that we’re going to call up — and we’re not completely dead-set on the guys — but if you’re talking about a right-handed lineup, a left-handed lineup, the guys that we already have on this roster are going to play,” Roberts said. “But the guys that we have coming, potentially, could they impact our club? Absolutely.”
Both Verdugo and Toles appeared briefly in the majors in July. Neither player has hit particularly well since being demoted to Oklahoma City. Verdugo entered Thursday with a .749 OPS in August, while Toles had a .727 OPS after getting sent down.