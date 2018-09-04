Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler scheduled to make next start after foot X-ray

An X-ray on the left foot of Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler came back clean and manager Dave Roberts expects Buehler to make his next start.
Buehler underwent an examination after Sunday’s comeback victory, in which he permitted only two hits in 6 1/3 innings. Buehler indicated he experienced a cramp midway through his outing. That caused the issue which led to the scan.
“I didn’t know of anything throughout his start,” Roberts said before Monday’s game against the Mets. “I didn’t hear about it until after the game was over. As the game progressed, he started to experience more discomfort in the foot.”
Buehler is expected to start this weekend at Coors Field. The Dodgers can line up Clayton Kershaw, Buehler and Rich Hill for that series against the Rockies. Those three pitchers have been the stalwarts of the starting rotation, with Alex Wood and Hyun-Jin Ryu not far behind.
In eight second-half starts, Buehler has posted a 2.28 earned-run average with 56 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings. He has logged 120 2/3 innings this season, but Roberts said over the weekend that the team would not have any issues with Buehler hitting an innings limit in September and October.
Still waiting for word on Puig
The Dodgers have yet to receive word from Major League Baseball about the appeal of Yasiel Puig’s two-game suspension for striking Giants catcher Nick Hundley on Aug. 14. Puig underwent his hearing last week in Texas. A resolution has not yet occurred.
“I don’t know what’s going on with the appeal,” Roberts said. “I know we appealed, but as far as a final decision, I don’t know what’s going on. Hopefully it just slipped through the cracks.”
Short hops: Max Muncy started at second base against Mets ace Jacob deGrom. It was Muncy’s 12th game at the position this season.