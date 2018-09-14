Axford, Cingrani to make rehab appearances Friday night

John Axford and Tony Cingrani, two veteran relievers who could possibly return to bolster the Dodgers’ bullpen in time for their playoff push, will make rehab appearances for another club in pursuit of a championship Friday night. The veterans are slated to pitch an inning each for single-A Rancho Cucamonga, which is a win away from claiming the Cal League title.
“They’re stacking the deck, trying to help them make their playoff push,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joked. “We’ll see how they come out of it. And our hope is to get these guys back. So we’ll see how it goes tonight. “
Of the two, Axford is closer to a return. Acquired from the Blue Jays at the non-waiver trade deadline, the 35-year-old Axford suffered a fractured fibula on a comebacker in his third outing as a Dodger on Aug. 12. Over a month later, Roberts said the right-hander might not need more than his outing Friday before rejoining Los Angeles.
“It’s possible that the one-and-done could potentially get him back with us,” Roberts said, “but we haven’t made that decision.”
Cingrani will need more time. The left-hander has been on the disabled list since June 7 with a shoulder strain, the kind of the injury the Dodgers have decided warrants more reps. Those reps probably will come in simulated games at this point in the season, with the minor league season coming to a close.
“It’s a little more complex,” Roberts said.
Axford arrived in Los Angeles with a 4.41 ERA in 45 appearances for Toronto before surrendering six runs in one-third of an inning in his Dodgers debut. He then tossed three shutout innings, striking out four in two outings. Cingrani, 29, had previously landed on the disabled list in May with left shoulder inflammation. He has a 4.84 ERA in 28 games this season.
“Obviously, these guys want to get back and pitch in some meaningful games for us,” Roberts said. “To get some game action for Rancho…hopefully it goes well and we can get them back.”