Dodgers give Clayton Kershaw plenty of early support during a 6-2 defeat of the Rockies

His night finished, his part done, Clayton Kershaw settled into a seat in the Dodgers dugout. It was an excellent vantage point to watch Cody Bellinger produce some insurance. A three-run lead expanded by one in the top of the eighth inning, when Bellinger supplied his seventh homer of the season, a solo shot that helped secure a 6-2 victory over Colorado.

The offense handed Kershaw a sizable advantage in the second inning. Kershaw kept the Rockies at bay for seven. He limited his hosts to two runs. Showing improved command of his offspeed pitches, Kershaw scattered seven hits. His defense turned three double plays behind him as the Dodgers (21-15) bounced back from a defeat on Thursday night here.

Bellinger allowed the team to exhale when he smashed a curveball from Colorado left-hander Jake McGee. He leads the Dodgers in home runs after only 16 games in the majors.

The Dodgers hung five runs on Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood in the second inning. Chatwood built a fire by walking rookie Cody Bellinger and infielder Chris Taylor. Chase Utley extended his recent hitting binge by flicking a sinking liner into center field. Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon slid to stop the ball, only to see it skip past him for a two-run triple.

After a botched squeeze attempt, in which Kershaw bunted the ball back to Chatwood and Utley got thrown out at the plate, Pederson came to bat. Pederson fouled off an outside fastball, which ricocheted off his bat and back toward the on-deck circle. Seager bailed out as the ball screamed past him. Standing on the top step, Utley pointed toward the outfield, as if to say, “No, hit it that way.”

Pederson listened. He smashed the next pitch he saw, a belt-high cutter, for an RBI double. Seager followed that by slicing a two-run double into the left-field corner. It was only his fourth extra-base hit of the month; Seager entered the evening batting .200 in May, far closer to pedestrian than his usual standard. The slump did not prevent him from pouncing on a 3-0 fastball from Chatwood for a two-run double.

Heading into Friday, Kershaw carried an 88-0 record when he received at least four runs of support. A mark like that feels less safe in a stadium like Coors Field. Just the night before, the Dodgers fell behind by 10 runs, and still managed to force Rockies manager Bud Black to utilize closer Greg Holland in the ninth inning.

A month ago, in an outing at this ballpark, Kershaw touched a new depth. He permitted three home runs in the same game for the first time in his career. Through his first seven starts, Kershaw had allowed 1.3 homers per nine innings, more than double his career average of 0.6.

Kershaw kept the Rockies in the ballpark in the third inning, but he still absorbed some punishment. Blackmon roped a curveball for a one-out triple. He scored on a single in the next at-bat by second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

Kershaw used his slider to escape. He picked up two strikes on third baseman Nolan Arenado, who had grounded into a double play to end the first. Arenado played the same role in the third. He rolled a slider toward second baseman Chris Taylor to finish the frame.

The Rockies did not let Kershaw rest. A leadoff walk by Colorado first baseman Mark Reynolds opened the fourth. Reynolds took second on a groundout. Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez turned on a 93-mph fastball for an RBI single.

The trouble compounded when Seager flubbed a grounder. A wild pitch by Kershaw did not appear to help matters — but the Dodgers benefited from a quirk of replay review. When Kershaw spiked a slider, Rockies shortstop Pat Valaika ran to second base. He beat a throw from Yasmani Grandal, but Chris Taylor held the tag as Valaika slid through the base. For a split-second, Valaika left the bag. Relay confirmed the crucial out, and Kershaw got another groundout to strand a runner at third.

The defense turned a third double play behind Kershaw in the fifth. Taylor gloved a liner and doubled Blackmon off first. Kershaw required eight pitches to complete the sixth.

By the seventh inning, Kershaw unveiled mastery of all three pitches. He struck out Gonzalez with a slider. He froze Valaika with a 74-mph curveball for another strikeout. When Rockies catcher Dustin Garneau chipped another curveball into the dirt, Grandal hopped up and made the throw to first.

Caption 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes Caption 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes Caption Beth Ann Salei, the widow of Ducks alumni Ruslan Salei, and their children, Alexis, Sandro and Ava, take part in a new player-alumni ceremony the hockey franchise implemented for the current playoffs -- marking off banners numbered 1 through 16, with each representing one of the 16 wins it takes to claim the Stanley Cup. Beth Ann Salei, the widow of Ducks alumni Ruslan Salei, and their children, Alexis, Sandro and Ava, take part in a new player-alumni ceremony the hockey franchise implemented for the current playoffs -- marking off banners numbered 1 through 16, with each representing one of the 16 wins it takes to claim the Stanley Cup. Caption Tyler Asemota, Charlie Sherman, Earnie Sears are standouts Tyler Asemota, Charlie Sherman, Earnie Sears are standouts Caption Transfer is in sharp form at passing competition Transfer is in sharp form at passing competition Caption Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes