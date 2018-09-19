Chris Taylor walks it off for the Dodgers to beat the Rockies in extras and increase NL West lead

The night began with a clash between two ace left-handers adjusting to unfamiliar stages in their careers. On one side was Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and former MVP settling into his career’s post-back-problems phase, one that has forced the 30-year-old to make modifications to remain among the game’s top-tier arms. On the other was Kyle Freeland, a 25-year-old rising star who has found himself in the game’s upper echelon for the first time this season. That status, as Kershaw knows well, comes with hefty responsibilities. The Rockies are depending on him to win games in a heated playoff race, and win more if they clinch a berth.