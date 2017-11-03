Here's what the Dodgers roster looks like after this season

Here’s a look at what the Dodgers roster looks like as they head into the offseason searching for the right combination of current players to help return them to the World Series next season:
SS Erisbel Arruebarrena: Signed through 2018 | ($6.5 million)
1B Adrian Gonzalez: Signed through 2018 | ($22.36 million)
LHP Rich Hill: Signed through 2019 | ($35.34 million left in deal)
RHP Kenley Jansen: Signed through 2021 | ($69.2 million left in deal)
LHP Scott Kazmir: Signed through 2018 | ($17.67 million)
LHP Clayton Kershaw: Signed through 2020 | ($105.8 million left in deal), but can opt out after 2018 season
RHP Kenta Maeda: Signed through 2023 | ($18.72 million left in deal, with heavy incentive clauses)
RHP Brandon McCarthy: Signed through 2018 | ($11.5 million)
OF Yasiel Puig: Signed through 2018 | ($9.21 million)
LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu: Signed through 2018 | ($7.83 million)
3B Justin Turner: Signed through 2020 | ($51 million left in deal)
OF Andre Ethier: $2.5-million buyout option
2B Logan Forsythe: Team can pick up his $8.5-million option or buy him out for $1 million
RHP Yu Darvish
OF Franklin Gutierrez
RHP Brandon Morrow
2B Chase Utley
LHP Tony Watson
LHP Luis Avilan
RHP Pedro Baez
LHP Tony Cingrani
RHP Josh Fields
RHP Yimi Garcia
C Yasmani Grandal
OF Enrique Hernandez
OF Joc Pederson
LHP Alex Wood
(A player under club control who does not yet qualify for salary arbitration ultimately has to either accept the club’s offer or just not play)
Austin Barnes
Cody Bellinger
Grant Dayton
Adam Liberatore
Josh Ravin
Corey Seager
Ross Stripling
Brock Stewart
Chris Taylor
Trayce Thompson
Andrew Toles
Julio Urias