World Series: Dodgers drop Caleb Ferguson from roster, add Scott Alexander

The Dodgers swapped one left-handed reliever for another when submitting their World Series roster on Tuesday, dropping rookie Caleb Ferguson and adding Scott Alexander.
The Dodgers made no other changes from the roster they used in the National League Championship Series.
The World Series opens Tuesday at Fenway Park, with the Dodgers facing the Boston Red Sox at 5 p.m. PDT.
The Dodgers had used Alexander in the first round of the playoffs, then dropped him in favor of another left-hander, Julio Urias.
Urias, who had missed most of the season as he recovered from shoulder surgery, faced 11 batters during the NLCS and showed he could pitch on consecutive days.
Ferguson faced five batters in both the NLDS and NLCS, giving up no hits one walk while striking out three over three innings.
In the first round, Alexander faced three batters. He did not give up a hit or a walk.