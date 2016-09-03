Dodgers rookie Corey Seager still dealing with soreness in wrist

Five days after being hit on the wrist by a fastball, Dodgers rookie Corey Seager admitted he still feels some soreness in the area, but insisted that was not to blame for his recent mini-slump.

Seager entered Saturday’s game against San Diego in the midst of a rare cold spell. He had not recorded a hit in his previous five games, a span of 16 at-bats. That is the standard he has set for himself, as he makes a case to be the National League MVP.

“It happens to everyone,” Manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s probably just one of those things that happens to everyone.”

Seager, 22, said he was seeing progress with his wrist.

“It’s gotten better every day,” Seager said. “The swelling has gotten out. Hopefully it stops being sore here soon, and we move on.”

Before this recent stretch, Seager was a model of consistency. He played through September last season, so his body is more acclimated to the 162-game schedule. He dismissed the idea that he was feeling fatigued, even while admitting, in essence, he felt fatigued.

“I wouldn’t say ‘tired,’” Seager said. “It’s the end of the year. You don’t feel as good as you do at the beginning. It just takes a little longer to get loose, get warmed up.”

So, in a word: Tired.

