Dodgers fans: Show us what the end of Game 7 looks like from wherever you are

Los Angeles has been waiting for this day for 29 years. Wherever you’ll be, whether it’s a packed bar or a friend’s watch party or Dodger Stadium, we want to see L.A.’s reaction to the final out of this seven-game World Series. So we’re asking for your help.
1 – Take a horizontal video clip during the final out.
We want to see the reaction from Dodgers fans – cheering, groaning, dancing, anything – as the final game of the World Series is decided.
2 – Send it to us using any of these methods.
- Twitter: Tweet it and tag #latimes
- Email it to steve.saldivar@latimes.com
3– Tell us your location.
Either the name of the bar or the neighborhood you’re in.
We may pick a few entries to feature on our website and/or social media accounts.
