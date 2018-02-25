Dodgers trying to keep up with pace-of-play changes

For catcher Kyle Farmer, two teammates block a path to the majors. The Dodgers already employ Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes, who were one of the most valuable catching duos in baseball in 2017, and Farmer resides third on the depth chart. He aided the team in the second half and appeared in the postseason as an ancillary component, most notable because his presence allowed the Dodgers to use Grandal or Barnes as a pinch-hitter.