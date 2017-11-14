Here's the huge obstacle to the Dodgers trading for Giancarlo Stanton

The enormity of Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s contract, which can pay him $295 million over the next 10 seasons, is expected to keep the Dodgers from being a serious bidder for his services, according to people familiar with the situation.

That could change as the winter takes shape, and the Dodgers gauge the intentions of the new front office of the Marlins, who have made trading the four-time All-Star outfielder a priority.

The teams thought to be most interested in Stanton include St. Louis, San Francisco and Boston.

Stanton, a graduate of Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, has a full no-trade clause, and could attempt to steer discussions toward returning home. But the Marlins likely would need to swallow a significant portion of Stanton’s salary in order to make that happen, as the Dodgers were penalized by Major League Baseball’s luxury tax for the fifth consecutive season in 2017.

The Dodgers have attempted to avoid long-term commitments. Under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the team has not given out a contract larger than the five-year, $80 million deal handed to closer Kenley Jansen last winter.

Stanton can opt out of his deal in 2020, but if he decides against that, he would be owed $25 million in 2027, when he turns 37.

Derek Jeter, the Hall of Fame-bound former Yankee who recently took over Miami’s baseball operations as co-owner, is expected to address the media Wednesday morning at the general managers meetings at the Waldorf Astoria. The Marlins are believed to favor shedding salary over using Stanton to acquire assets to rebuild.

The Dodgers enter this winter without many glaring needs. They consider their outfield well stocked, with Chris Taylor, Yasiel Puig, Joc Pederson, Enrique Hernandez and Andrew Toles.

Stanton still would represent a sizable upgrade in one of the corner spots. At 28, he led the National League with 59 home runs, 132 runs batted in and a .631 slugging percentage in 2017. He could win his first NL MVP award when the voting is released Wednesday.

