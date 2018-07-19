A look at the five players the Dodgers are giving up to get Manny Machado

A closer look at the five players the Dodgers gave up to acquire Manny Machado.
Yusniel Diaz, OF
Age: 21
This season with double-A Tulsa: .314/.428/.477 with 10 doubles, four triples and six homers in 264 plate appearances.
Prospect rank: The Dodgers’ No. 4 prospect as ranked by MLB.com. Ranked 84th overall.
Comment: The centerpiece of the deal, Sierra signed with the Dodgers in 2015 and has quickly moved up the minor league ladder. Hit two homers in the All-Star Futures Game last weekend. Good on-base skills, but there’s some question whether his power will continue to develop.
Rylan Bannon, 3B/2B
Age: 22
This season with Class A Rancho Cucamonga: .296/.402/.559 with 17 doubles, six triples and 20 homers in 403 plate appearances.
Prospect rank: The Dodgers’ No. 27 prospect as ranked by MLB.com.
Comment: Drafted by Dodgers in eight round of 2017 draft, he is considered a bit undersized (5-10, 180 pounds), but if his power holds up in upper levels of the minors, he could be the steal of the deal.
Dean Kremer, RHP
Age: 22
This season with double-A Tulsa and Class A Rancho Cucamonga: 6-3, 3.03 ERA with 125 strikeouts in 86 innings and a 1.151 WHIP
Prospect rank: Not ranked among the Dodgers’ top 30 prospects by MLB.com.
Comment: Has a mid-90s fastball to go with a curve, changeup and splitter. Named to the Cal League All-Star team this season.
Zach Pop, RHP
Age: 21
This season with Class A Great Lakes and Class A Rancho Cucamonga: 1-2, 1.04 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 43.1 innings and a 0.877 WHIP
Prospect rank: Not ranked among the Dodgers’ top 30 prospects by MLB.com.
Comment: Pop has an appropriate name, since his fastball touches 99 mph. He has been used as a closer this season in the minors and has relied on his fastball and a slider to devastating effect, giving up only one earned run in his last 27 innings and allowing only 19 hitters to reach base.
Breyvic Valera, utility player
Age: 26
This season with Dodgers: .172/.273/.172 in 20 games.
This season with triple-A Oklahoma City: .284/.350/.433 with eight doubles and six homers in 263 plate appearances.
Prospect rank: Not ranked among the Dodgers’ top 30 prospects by MLB.com.
Comment: Valera is a guy who can play almost every position, but can’t really hit. He is more valuable in today’s game because of his versatility in this era of 13-player, 12-pitcher rosters.