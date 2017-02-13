Dodgers' TV blackout for thousands of fans to enter fourth season

For the fourth consecutive year, the Dodgers’ television broadcasts will go unseen by a majority of fans in the Los Angeles area.

Charter Communications said Monday it does not anticipate reaching agreements with DirecTV or any other cable or satellite provider to carry the Dodgers-owned SportsNet LA channel by the time the season starts April 3.

Charter is the only major pay-TV provider that airs SportsNet LA in Southern California.

“At this point we don’t expect any other distributors to carry SNLA by Opening Day,” Charter said in a statement.

Charter inherited the right to distribute the channel in its merger with Time Warner Cable, which agreed to pay the Dodgers $8.35 billion over 25 years for exclusive local television rights.

In November, the Department of Justice sued AT&T, alleging its DirecTV subsidiary had violated antitrust law by sharing information about SportsNet LA negotiations with other carriers. AT&T has denied the charges, saying the asking price for the channel — a reported $5 per subscriber per month — is simply too high and has asked a federal court to throw out the suit.

AT&T declined comment Monday.

"Charter has assured us that they stand ready to do a deal that would bring the channel to AT&T/DirecTV customers and other pay-TV customers at market rates," Dodgers President Stan Kasten said.

“"We are hopeful that after the allegations of the DOJ lawsuit become more widely known that a deal with be reached. A deal should be reached, it is long overdue.”

