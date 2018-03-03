Jake Peter homers again as Dodgers beat White Sox 7-6

The Dodgers defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Friday afternoon at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.
AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers got five of their seven runs on home runs from Peter and Peters: a three-run shot from infielder Jake Peter and a two-run shot from outfielder D.J. Peters. It marked the second consecutive day Peter had hit a three-run homer … Outfielder Alex Verdugo had two hits, including a home run, and outfielder Andrew Toles had two singles. … In his first 16 spring at-bats, outfielder Joc Pederson has two hits.
ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw pitched two shutout innings, striking out two. The White Sox got one man into scoring position against him (Kershaw's high throw on a pickoff attempt allowed the runner to go from first base to third). "Maybe I've got the yips," Kershaw joked. We repeat: joked. … Left-handed reliever Adam Liberatore, trying to rebound from an injury plagued 2017 season, has retired all six batters he has faced this spring.
EXTRA BASES: Plate umpire Tony Randazzo was knocked to the ground and remained there for several minutes after being hit by a pitch in the collarbone area. He left the game but was pronounced fine after passing "all orthopedic and medical evaluations," according to the White Sox. … The Dodgers-Diamondbacks game Saturday is sold out. Two other Camelback Ranch games are nearing sellouts, according to the Dodgers: Saturday, March 10, against the Chicago Cubs and March 22 against "the Angels of Anaheim."
UP NEXT: Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, noon Saturday at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
