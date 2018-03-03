Jake Peter homers again as Dodgers beat White Sox 7-6

EXTRA BASES: Plate umpire Tony Randazzo was knocked to the ground and remained there for several minutes after being hit by a pitch in the collarbone area. He left the game but was pronounced fine after passing "all orthopedic and medical evaluations," according to the White Sox. … The Dodgers-Diamondbacks game Saturday is sold out. Two other Camelback Ranch games are nearing sellouts, according to the Dodgers: Saturday, March 10, against the Chicago Cubs and March 22 against "the Angels of Anaheim."