Dodgers hope Yasiel Puig can shed some bulk for 2017

For the second winter in a row, the Dodgers have asked outfielder Yasiel Puig to reduce the bulk from his frame, which some evaluators believe has hampered his ability to be effective at the plate in recent years.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated he spoke with Puig last week, as the player continues his offseason program in Miami. Puig is expected to travel to Los Angeles in the first week of January to work with strength-and-conditioning coach Brandon McDaniel. Roberts declined to place an exact number on Puig’s weight loss goal, but emphasized it was less about poundage and more about streamlining his physique.

“With Yasiel, there’s just so much natural strength,” Roberts said after a news conference announcing Rich Hill’s three-year, $48-million contract. “It’s more about trying to focus on leaning out a little bit.”

The Dodgers issued a similar directive to Puig after the 2015 season. Puig met the goals, team officials said, dropping about 15 pounds to land at 240. But his performance on the field only declined.



Puig finished 2016 with the lowest on-base plus slugging percentage of his career at .740. He was demoted midway through the season after his injuries and ineffectiveness made him expendable. He rejoined the club in September and showed some signs of improvement in his behavior.

Puig turns 26 on Wednesday. He can still show flashes of the dynamism he displayed in 2013 and 2014, but those moments have become more fleeting during the past two seasons. Some rival scouts believe his athleticism has diminished, in part because of his bulky frame.

The Dodgers may still look to trade Puig before January. But if he remains on the team by then, he’ll come to Dodger Stadium looking to reshape himself for 2017.

“He’s excited to come into spring training healthy,” Roberts said. “His weight is going to be where it needs to be, where the training staff feels is best for him.”