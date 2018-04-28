Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig leaves game after crashing into outfield wall, fouling pitch off foot

In the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig smashed into a wall in the right-field corner while making a catch. At the plate an inning later, he fouled a pitch off his left foot and hobbled out of the box later in the at-bat.
The combination was enough to take him out of the game. Puig was removed before the bottom of the second inning with what the Dodgers called 'eft hip soreness.
The Dodgers are already facing a series of injuries to position players. Both Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe are on the disabled list. Matt Kemp sat out Saturday's opener with tightness in his quadriceps. Corey Seager is dealing with a hip issue. Yasmani Grandal was struck on the hand by a foul ball on Friday.
Puig made a crucial catch in Saturday's first inning, ranging into foul territory to secure the final out for rookie pitcher Walker Buehler. But his left shoulder crashed into the wall and he hit the deck. Manager Dave Roberts ran onto the field to check on his player and the duo walked back to the dugout together.
Puig made the final out in the bottom of the second. On the first pitch of the at-bat, he redirected a 95.8-mph sinker from Giants reliever Roberto Gomez onto his foot. He limped through the rest of the at-bat before leaving the game.
Puig has performed below expectations this season. He suffered some poor luck in the early days of April, and has remained in a sizable slump. He is hitting .193 with a .500 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes