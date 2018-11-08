Dodgers have to figure out how to replace Farhan Zaidi

Zaidi was speaking at a news conference in San Francisco while the rest of the sport convened at a golf course outside San Diego. Less than two weeks after the World Series, the Dodgers will confront an offseason without Zaidi, who was introduced Wednesday as the president of baseball operations for the Giants. His departure to the Dodgers’ chief rival will not immediately jolt the power structure inside the National League West, not with San Francisco embarking on a sizable rebuilding effort. But his absence will rob the Dodgers of a crucial off-field asset.