World Series Game 3 preview

Houston Mitchell
By
Oct 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Walker Buehler (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Game 3 of the World Series will feature Walker Buehler of the Dodgers taking on Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox. A statistical look at each pitcher:

Walker Buehler

Age: 24

Contract: Rookie contract worth about $545,000

2018 stats: 8-5 2.62 ERA, 0.961 WHIP

Lifetime stats: 9-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.030 WHIP

2018 postseason: 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.080 WHIP

Lifetime postseason: 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.080 WHIP

2018 home stats: 4-3, 1.93 ERA, 0.830 WHIP

2018 road stats: 4-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.117 WHIP

Lifetime in Dodger Stadium: 4-3, 2.31 ERA, 0.897 WHIP.

Lifetime vs. Red Sox: Has never faced Boston.

Red Sox batters vs. Buehler (lifetime)

Ian Kinsler, 1 for 2

Rick Porcello

Age: 29

Contract: In third year of four-year, $82.5-million deal.

2018 stats: 17-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.176 WHIP

Lifetime stats: 135-106, 4.26 ERA, 1.303 WHIP

2018 postseason: 1-0, 4.22 ERA, 1.313 WHIP

Lifetime postseason: 1-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.330 WHIP

2018 home stats: 7-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.071 WHIP

2018 road stats: 10-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.266 WHIP

Lifetime in Dodger Stadium: 1-0, 5.91 ERA, 1.969 WHIP

Lifetime vs. Dodgers: 1-0, 5.91 ERA, 1.969 WHIP

Dodgers batters vs. Price (lifetime)

Matt Kemp, 4 for 6, 1 triple, 1 RBI

Manny Machado, .342 (13 for 38), 1 double, 2 homers, 5 RBIs

Chris Taylor, 2 for 6, 1 RBI

David Freese, .250 (4 for 16), 1 double, 1 RBI

Brian Dozier, .200 (9 for 45), 1 double, 3 homers, 9 RBIs

Chase Utley*, 0 for 5

Justin Turner, 0 for 5

Max Muncy, 0 for 1

*-not on postseason roster

