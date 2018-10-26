World Series Game 3 preview

Game 3 of the World Series will feature Walker Buehler of the Dodgers taking on Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox. A statistical look at each pitcher:
Walker Buehler
Age: 24
Contract: Rookie contract worth about $545,000
2018 stats: 8-5 2.62 ERA, 0.961 WHIP
Lifetime stats: 9-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.030 WHIP
2018 postseason: 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.080 WHIP
Lifetime postseason: 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.080 WHIP
2018 home stats: 4-3, 1.93 ERA, 0.830 WHIP
2018 road stats: 4-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.117 WHIP
Lifetime in Dodger Stadium: 4-3, 2.31 ERA, 0.897 WHIP.
Lifetime vs. Red Sox: Has never faced Boston.
Red Sox batters vs. Buehler (lifetime)
Ian Kinsler, 1 for 2
Rick Porcello
Age: 29
Contract: In third year of four-year, $82.5-million deal.
2018 stats: 17-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.176 WHIP
Lifetime stats: 135-106, 4.26 ERA, 1.303 WHIP
2018 postseason: 1-0, 4.22 ERA, 1.313 WHIP
Lifetime postseason: 1-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.330 WHIP
2018 home stats: 7-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.071 WHIP
2018 road stats: 10-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.266 WHIP
Lifetime in Dodger Stadium: 1-0, 5.91 ERA, 1.969 WHIP
Lifetime vs. Dodgers: 1-0, 5.91 ERA, 1.969 WHIP
Dodgers batters vs. Price (lifetime)
Matt Kemp, 4 for 6, 1 triple, 1 RBI
Manny Machado, .342 (13 for 38), 1 double, 2 homers, 5 RBIs
Chris Taylor, 2 for 6, 1 RBI
David Freese, .250 (4 for 16), 1 double, 1 RBI
Brian Dozier, .200 (9 for 45), 1 double, 3 homers, 9 RBIs
Chase Utley*, 0 for 5
Justin Turner, 0 for 5
Max Muncy, 0 for 1
*-not on postseason roster