A closer look at the Game 4 pitching matchups

A look at the pitching matchups for Game 4:

Dodgers vs. Astros

Minute Maid Park, Houston, Friday, 5 p.m. PT

TV: Fox. Radio: ESPN Radio, AM 570, KTNQ 1020.

Starting pitchers

Dodgers: Alex Wood

Astros: Charlie Morton

Wood in regular season: 16-3, 2.72 ERA

Wood in playoffs: 0-1, 5.79 ERA

Wood, a lefty, had a spectacular regular season, making the All-Star team, winning a career-high 16 games and losing just one of eight decisions on the road. But in his only postseason start, he gave up three home runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field. A soft-tosser, Wood relies primarily on a sinker, and he has gone to his changeup more this season than in the past. And though the Astros hit .278 against left-handers during the regular season, they went 21-23 against left-handed starters.

Wood on the increased use of his changeup: “It’s really just game plan. Situational stuff. Just pure coincidence, honestly. It’s not like we have a mindset or an idea where we’re going to throw a lot of changeups or breaking balls or whatnot. It’s kind of just how the situation lays out and how we match up with the individual hitter.”

Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, speaking to Dodger Insider on Wood:

“When he’s got his breaking ball, it’s as good as there is in the game. He’s got three weapons and command that is really good, so that’s pretty much a lethal combination.”

Morton in regular season: 14-7, 3.62 ERA

Morton in playoffs: 1-1, 6.23 ERA

Morton, a veteran right-hander, won a career-year 14 games this season, his first with the Astros. He also struck out a career-high 163 batters in 146 2/3 innings. Like Wood, Morton’s favorite pitch is his sinker, which he throws about a third of the time. But his most effective one is his curveball; opponents are hitting just .104 against that pitch. He also has a four-seam fastball that sits in the low 90s. Morton has struggled in the postseason this year, winning just once in three starts and allowing seven runs in 8 2/3 innings.

What Morton said: “I’m really excited. Most people don’t get a chance to play in the postseason, let alone in the World Series. I’m going to try to enjoy it. But at the same time, I’ve got a job to do.”

What the Yankees’ Chase Headley said about Morton in the ALCS: “He’s got great stuff. He’s certainly no pushover. He’s very capable of going out and doing similar things as their top two guys.”