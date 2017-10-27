Sports Dodgers

Yuli Gurriel homers and Astros string together three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly to score four runs in the second as they get to Yu Darvish early in Game 3.


Dodgers retired in order in top of first

Houston Mitchell

World Series Game 3. Dodgers vs. Astros. Yu Darvish vs. Lance McCullers Jr. Here we go.

Chris Taylor popped to second.

Corey Seager hit a rocket to shallow right. Altuve fielded it on a hop, kicked it, but still had time to throw Seager out. That's how hard it was hit.

Justin Turner hit the ball to deep right-center, but George Springer ran it down.

