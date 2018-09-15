Advertisement

Stat corner: Fewest wins by a Dodgers team leader

Houston Mitchell
By
Sep 15, 2018 | 3:30 PM

This year’s Dodgers do not have a pitcher with double-digit wins. If that’s how they end the season, they will the first team in Dodgers history to no have a 10+-game winner. A look at the fewest wins by a team leader since the Dodgers moved to L.A. in 1958:

2018: 8 (Alex Wood, Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill, Ross Stripling). Team record: 80-67

1992: 11 (Tom Candiotti). Team record: 63-99

1994: 12 (Ramon Martinez). Team record: 58-56 (strike-shortened year)

2009: 12 (Chad Billingsley). Team record: 95-67

1958: 13 (Johnny Podres). Team record: 71-83

1981: 13 (Fernando Valenzuela). Team record: 63-47 (strike-shortened year).

1984: 13 (Bob Welch). Team record: 79-83

2004: 13 (Jeff Weaver, Kaz Ishii, Jose Lima). Team record: 93-69

2010: 13 (Clayton Kershaw). Team record: 80-82

