Stat corner: Fewest wins by a Dodgers team leader

This year’s Dodgers do not have a pitcher with double-digit wins. If that’s how they end the season, they will the first team in Dodgers history to no have a 10+-game winner. A look at the fewest wins by a team leader since the Dodgers moved to L.A. in 1958:
2018: 8 (Alex Wood, Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill, Ross Stripling). Team record: 80-67
1992: 11 (Tom Candiotti). Team record: 63-99
1994: 12 (Ramon Martinez). Team record: 58-56 (strike-shortened year)
2009: 12 (Chad Billingsley). Team record: 95-67
1958: 13 (Johnny Podres). Team record: 71-83
1981: 13 (Fernando Valenzuela). Team record: 63-47 (strike-shortened year).
1984: 13 (Bob Welch). Team record: 79-83
2004: 13 (Jeff Weaver, Kaz Ishii, Jose Lima). Team record: 93-69
2010: 13 (Clayton Kershaw). Team record: 80-82