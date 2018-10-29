Manny Machado's final out punctuated his postseason with Dodgers

Manny Machado was the last line of defense for the Dodgers on Sunday night, the final hope for the home team in their desperate quest to extend the World Series another day and avoid allowing an opponent to celebrate a championship on their turf. He was acquired for moments like those, when the Dodgers needed a spark from his otherworldly talent. He did not provide one. Machado struck out on a slider from Chris Sale at his feet. His defensive swing left him on one knee. It was likely the impending free agent’s final act as a Dodger.