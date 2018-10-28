The Dodgers bullpen implodes and lets 4-0 lead slip away in 9-6 World Series Game 4 loss to Red Sox

Hill created his own traffic on the bases. He walked first baseman Steve Pearce in a scoreless first inning and did the same with second baseman Brock Holt in the second. In the third, Hill opened the frame by drilling Rodriguez on the right arm with an 87-mph fastball. Hill recovered by erasing Rodriguez on a fielder’s choice, getting outfielder Andrew Benintendi to pop up and induced Pearce’s inning-ending flyball to left field.