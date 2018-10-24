Dodgers-Red Sox series will showcase relievers and runs

The Dodgers defense magnified the problem. Kershaw’s second pitch of the game was popped up in foul territory by Mookie Betts, but first baseman David Freese failed to catch it. Betts ended his at-bat with a single, then stole second base, allowing him to score on a single to right field by Andrew Benintendi. Because Yasiel Puig threw the baseball to the plate instead of second base, Benintendi was able to take an extra base on the play. And that positioned him to score the Red Sox’s second run when J.D. Martinez singled to right field.