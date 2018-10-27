Fox's tight coverage of Game 3 in the World Series dares to take risks

“(All written about me this time of year is) annoying and the suggestion that I am ‘rooting’ for the other side gets so maddening. For my sanity I can’t read it. Vin (Scully) got it. My dad (the late Jack Buck) got it. It’s when the hometown guys leave and we (national team) show up it’s an unaligned broadcast. That’s what gets people mad. The local guys get rings when the team wins and broadcast accordingly. I’ve been there. I have rings too. That’s not my job.”