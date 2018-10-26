David Freese may start for Dodgers in Game 3, even with right-hander Rick Porcello on mound for Red Sox

Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Mookie Betts would not start at second base during the games at Dodger Stadium. Using Betts at second would allow the Red Sox to play J.D. Martinez, their designated hitter, in the outfield. Martinez is still nursing a sore ankle from a spill at second base in Game 1. Cora would not commit to Martinez playing the field this weekend. … Rich Hill will start Game 4 on Saturday, Roberts confirmed Thursday. Despite his 2.85 earned-run average in 10 postseason appearances as a Dodger, Hill was relegated to the fourth game, while Hyun-Jin Ryu was selected for Game 2. Boston scored four runs in Ryu’s 4 2/3 innings, although three scored with Ryan Madson on the mound.