Alex Cora still feeling the aftereffects of Game 3

“It is a challenge for sure,” Kershaw said. “I think anybody will say playing baseball every day is a difficult thing to begin with. In October you kind of get that rejuvenation of energy and adrenaline, because the games are so meaningful and impactful. And you kind of hope that adrenaline carries you through October. And I don't think that's changed for me. I think that's still the same. The second a season ends, you start feeling the aches and pains a little bit more. But we're all kind of running on adrenaline right now for sure.”