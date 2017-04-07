What we learned from the Ducks' 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks

Thursday night’s game wasn’t representative of the Chicago Blackhawks, but it was entirely representative of the Ducks at this stage of the season.

Missing one-third of their defense and center Nate Thompson, the Ducks got a 37-save performance from John Gibson in a 4-0 win against an irregular Chicago lineup.

They clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs and are closing in on a fifth straight Pacific Division title.

Here’s what we learned:

Gibson is likely the Game 1 starter for the playoffs

His play in the three games since his return from a March 10 injury has answered any questions about the matter.

Jonathan Bernier threw some doubt into the equation with an impressive run in Gibson’s 13-game absence, and the Ducks could turn to him at some point in the playoffs.

But the fact that Ducks Coach Randy Carlyle gave Gibson the net Thursday further bolstered the argument for his so-called 1A goalie, who didn’t miss a beat despite two separate lower-body injuries.

“I’ve said it before — I didn’t forget how to play,” Gibson said. “I just got hurt. Sometimes I think people might think you kind of lose it or something, but you put in a lot of work when you’re hurt to make sure you don’t miss a step.”

Nick Ritchie is eligible for further discipline

Ritchie was handed a match penalty after he felled Chicago defenseman Michal Rozsival with one punch. Rozsival cross-checked Corey Perry behind the net, and a fracas ensued with Chicago’s Jordin Tootoo.

NHL rules for a match penalty stipulate that a player is automatically suspended pending a review by the league. Carlyle offered his take on what he saw.

“[Ritchie] did go after Rozsival, and Rozsival had a chance to defend himself and chose not to,” Carlyle said. “But more surprising to me is the three punches that Tootoo got away with in the pile — he was hammering away — that seems to go unnoticed.”

Forget about Pacific Division titles

Anytime an organization can hang a banner, it’s an accomplishment. But the Ducks don’t want to hear about a possible fifth straight division title.

“I think I have 13 or something in my career,” Ryan Kesler said. “That’s not what this team is going for. If you ask anybody, it doesn’t really matter to this group right now.”

Honda Center still isn’t full

When it comes to fan attendance, the Ducks are normally a strong second-half team. It’s partly why they like to have a road-heavy schedule at the beginning of the season.

But non-sellouts in 10 of the last 12 games are difficult to ignore. That includes an announced crowd of 16,462 on Thursday, just short of a sellout but atypical for a game against Chicago.

Many Blackhawks fans might have been turned off because Chicago was resting its regulars. That doesn’t explain the larger pattern, though, particularly for the hottest team in the NHL down the stretch.