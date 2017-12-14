Ducks open road trip with win over St. Louis Blues 3-1

Kevin Roy scored twice and John Gibson made 29 saves as the Ducks defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Thursday night.

Andrew Cogliano also scored for Anaheim, which has won three of four.

Patrik Berglund scored for the Blues, who have lost two in a row.

Gibson earned his second victory at St. Louis in the last 16 days. He stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win on Nov. 29.

Roy scored twice in a span of 2:45 in the third period to push the lead to 3-0. He pounced on the rebound of a shot by Cam Fowler at 5:43 for a 2-0 advantage.

Roy was called up on Tuesday following an injury to Corey Perry.

Cogliano stuffed a loose puck past Jake Allen from close range in the second period for his fourth goal of the season. It was his first since Oct. 26, a span of 22 games.

Gibson, who improved to 10-10-3, stopped Joel Edmundson on a breakaway in the second.

Berglund broke the shutout with 5:53 left. It was the Blues' first goal in 114:07.

St. Louis failed on four power play attempts.

The Ducks, who have earned at least one point in their last six games, were playing the first of six successive road games.

Allen made 15 saves in falling to 17-8-2.

