Ducks agree to two-year contract with Brandon Montour

The Ducks worked out an eleventh-hour deal Tuesday to sign defenseman Brandon Montour to a two-year contract.
Montour will earn $3.25 million next season and $3.52 million in 2019-20. The sides came to an agreement just before the restricted free agent’s scheduled arbitration hearing in Toronto.
The smooth-skating Montour, 24, is considered a part of a talented young defensive unit that includes Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson, who are all signed through at least 2021-22.
Montour was second among Ducks defensemen with nine goals last season, including five goals on the power play, and was tied with Fowler with 32 points. He averaged nearly 26 minutes a game in the postseason.
The signing leaves Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie as the remaining unsigned restricted free agents on the Ducks, according to capfriendly.com.