Ducks sign Team Canada captain Chris Kelly to one-year deal

Chris Kelly, fresh off his Olympic run as Team Canada's captain, is returning to the NHL.
The Ducks signed the centerman Sunday to a one-year contract worth $1.25 million prorated for the balance of the season, according to a person who was not authorized to speak publicly. The depth deal includes unspecified bonuses.
Kelly led Canada to a bronze medal this month — he had two goals and one assist in six games — during an Olympic Games that didn't include NHL players. The 37-year-old was in the league for the last 13 seasons, including last year, when he played all 82 games with the Ottawa Senators (five goals, seven assists).
With fourth-line center Antoine Vermette in and out of the lineup recently as a healthy scratch, Kelly figures to battle for playing time in that role, along with Derek Grant, who earned the nod in Sunday's game against the Edmonton Oilers.
Kelly's best season came in 2011-12, when he played in every game for the Boston Bruins and reached the 20-goal mark, along with 19 assists.