Ducks are moving on up after victory

John Gibson stopped 29 shots to lead the Ducks over the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Gibson earned his fourth shutout of the season and 16th of his career. He is 12-3-1 in his last 16 starts.
Francois Beauchemin had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, and Andrew Cogliano, Ondrej Kase and Hamphus Lindholm also scored for the Ducks, who've won four straight and are tied with Colorado for sixth in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Kings.
Mike Smith started in goal for Calgary but was replaced after allowing three goals on 11 shots. Rookie David Rittich stopped four of the five shots he faced.
The Flames have dropped four straight and are seven points out of the final wild card.
Gibson made his best stops in the third period. A couple minutes apart, he stuck out a pad to deny Dougie Hamilton's one-timer, then turned aside Johnny Gaudreau on a breakaway as the Flames fell to 15-18-4 at the Scotiabank Saddledome and were booed off the ice after the game.
Calgary didn't score on two power plays and is now one for 35 in the last 12 games. And it was while the Flames were on the man advantage that the Ducks took the lead.
Less than a minute after Hamilton put a shot off the crossbar, Hamilton and Mark Giordano got tangled up in their own corner, allowing the puck to squirt free. Cogliano corralled it and made a nice move on Smith for a short-handed goal.
The Ducks made the score 2-0 at 8:58 of the second when Kase broke in off the wing on a one-on-one, spun around and put a backhand shot through Smith's pads. The Ducks went ahead 3-0 with 1:05 left in the period on Lindholm's slap shot from the blue line.
Calgary trailed 3-0 despite holding a 23-11 edge in shots on goal. Smith has struggled since returning from a lower-body injury two weeks ago that sidelined him for a month.
Matt Stajan of Calgary appeared in his 1,000th game, including 555 with Flames. ... The Ducks' Jason Chimera played in his 1,100th game.