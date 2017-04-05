Three takeaways from the Ducks' 3-1 win over Calgary

The Ducks simply wanted to get through the final three games playing well with most of their lineup intact.

The former is still on track but the latter was thrown into doubt Tuesday when defenseman Cam Fowler was knocked out of the game by a knee-on-knee hit from Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano.

It was an ugly end to a 3-1 win that positioned the Ducks for a fifth straight Pacific Division title, thanks to the Kings’ 6-4 defeat of the Edmonton Oilers.

Here’s what we learned:

Consequences seem likely. The NHL reviews all hits, and it seems likely that supplemental discipline will be given to Giordano, regardless of intent.

“He came through the middle with a lot of speed, and I was honestly coming across trying to make a hit on him … but I think our legs collided,” Giordano said. “I don’t know how bad. I just hope he’s OK. You don’t like to see guys get hurt. There was no intent to injure him there.”

Ducks Coach Randy Carlyle, as is his tendency, didn’t opine on a possible suspension.

“I’m sure there will be lots of views made available,” Carlyle said. “These are the things the league steps in and makes decisions on. So we always leave that up to them.”

This could be the appetizer. The Ducks and Flames would play each other in the first round if the playoffs started Wednesday.

The Ducks are in first place in the Pacific Division, behind the Chicago Blackhawks in the Western Conference, while the Flames occupy the first wild card spot.

How much animosity would carry over?

“I think emotions always carry over, but, I mean, when you go into the playoffs you’ve got to be a little bit smarter,” Josh Manson said. “Obviously, there’s a lot at stake, so I think there would be emotions and it would make for a good playoff series, but at the same time, you’ve got to be smart about it.”

There is (probably) help on the way. Carlyle is already in playoff-speak in revealing little about injury updates, but defensemen Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm are considered day-to-day with upper-body injuries and Vatanen has been skating.

Nothing will make up for the potential loss of Fowler, but the Ducks have depth with Brandon Montour, Shea Thedore and Korbinian Holzer to fill out the defense.

Clayton Stoner has rejoined the team in his attempt to come back from abdominal surgery in December. But it seems extreme to throw him into a game against Chicago on Thursday. The Ducks end the regular season Sunday against the Kings.

