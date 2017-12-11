Ryan Getzlaf expected to return to Ducks' lineup on Monday

The Ducks' captain is back.

Ryan Getzlaf was expected to play Monday after missing the past 19 games with a fractured cheekbone, but the move was made official after he was activated from injured reserve.

The No. 1 center suffered the injury when a puck struck him on Oct. 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes, and that's the team he'll return against in Anaheim.

"I'm excited," said Getzlaf. "I have to go out there with some energy. These guys have been grinding the last little while. I've been trying to prepare myself.

"It's going to be the first game. I don't want to set things too high. I just want to go out and play."

He's been sorely missed on both the power play and even strength, but Getzlaf isn't the only reinforcement joining the team. Second-line winger Jakob Silfverberg also was removed from the injured list after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Andy Welinski, a third-round draft pick in 2011, also was recalled from the team's minor league affiliate in San Diego. He'll make his NHL debut Monday.

To make room for all three players, the Ducks reassigned three skaters to San Diego: rookie forward Kevin Roy, Jaycob Megna and Jared Boll.

Roy, in particular, has impressed, with four goals in 15 games this season.

Hampus Lindholm and Nick Ritchie are out Monday with upper-body ailments. The Ducks aren't at full strength yet, but at least their All-Star leader is back.

"They've shown a lot of resilience getting points," Getzlaf said. "Also, we can't be satisfied at this point. Now is our time where we have to push hard, especially until our break in January."