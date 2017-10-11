Ducks' Patrick Eaves could return Wednesday night against Islanders

The Ducks could have another top-six forward back in the fold.

Patrick Eaves, who was sidelined for the team’s first three games this season, practiced Wednesday and could make his 2017 debut Wednesday night against the New York Islanders.

Eaves skated on the top line alongside Ryan Getzlaf (who returned Monday) and Corey Perry.

“I guess I don’t really have any expectations,” said Eaves, who missed most of training camp and the entire preseason with a lower-body injury. “I’ll see how I feel tonight and go from there — just go out there and win. I felt great coming into camp. Mentally, it was a little frustrating, but we’re at the end of it. It’s good now.”

The 33-year-old scored 11 goals (14 points) in 20 games after coming over from Dallas in a trade deadline deal in February. Following a career campaign with 32 goals and 51 points, Eaves signed a three-year, $9.45 million deal during the offseason to stay in Anaheim.

The Ducks have struggled to generate offense, but with Getzlaf back and Eaves’ return imminent, perhaps those problems will be washed away.

Nick Ritchie, who was sidelined the last two games with a lower-body injury, also practiced. Missing, though, was winger Ondrej Kase, who exited Monday’s loss to the Flames with a head injury.