Three keys to the Ducks' 5-4 victory at Calgary

Three keys to the Ducks' 5-4 overtime victory in Calgary in Game 3 of their playoff series:

1. The Ducks survived a special-teams nightmare. Calgary scored three power-play goals — the first time they’ve done so in a playoff game since 2006, also against the Ducks — while the Ducks had no power plays.

2. Shea Theodore played perhaps the best game of his young career. Bolstering a Ducks defensive unit that has had injuries, the 21-year-old defenseman had two goals; the second forced overtime.

3. The Ducks prevailed despite an atypical possession game. The Flames won 39 of 74 faceoffs against the Ducks, the best faceoff team in the NHL this season. Antoine Vermette was the Ducks’ outlier, winning 11 of 15 faceoffs.