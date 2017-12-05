Ducks' Hampus Lindholm sidelined again with upper-body injury

For the third time this season, the Ducks are without top defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

The puck-moving blueliner suffered an upper-body injury and traveled back to Southern California. The Ducks are in Las Vegas tonight for a contest against the Golden Knights.

“It’ll be something that hopefully will settle down over the next couple of days and he’s ready for us in the short term here,” coach Randy Carlyle said. “We don’t expect it to be a long-term issue.”

The Ducks return home for a contest against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, and it sure sounds like Lindholm won't be available for that game, either.

Lindholm missed the team's first seven games while he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, and also was sidelined for a game last month against the Boston Bruins.

He has three goals and five assists this season.

To replace Lindholm in the lineup, the Ducks recalled Jaycob Megna, who has appeared in 11 games this season.

Jakob Silfverberg (upper-body injury) also will be unavailable for the Ducks on Tuesday. But Rickard Rakell figures to return after missing the last five games with an upper-body ailment.

The team's top goal scorer practiced Monday and also participated fully in Tuesday's morning skate.

sports@latimes.com