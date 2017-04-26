Oilers prevail over Ducks in action-packed Game 1

Put on a pot of coffee. The amazing six-week-long ride by the Ducks finally ended Wednesday, and their next ride just got a lot more interesting.

It was already a given that the Ducks and Edmonton Oilers would stage one of the most entertaining series of the playoffs, and Game 1 of their second-round series delivered.

Edmonton prevailed 5-3 on Adam Larsson’s second goal of the game, on a drive to the net and a shot that banked off Ducks defenseman Josh Manson with 4 minutes 40 seconds left that ended a 3-3 tie at Honda Center.

The Ducks took their first loss in regulation since March 10, which ended a remarkable 15-0-3 run over their previous 18 games.

“In reality, we really couldn’t think that we could win every game,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. “We’ve had so much success that … sometimes things are not going to go your way every night.

“But it stings because it’s a playoff game and we battled back and we had a lead in it, and we battled back from a 3-1 deficit to make it 3-3 in our building. Those are the positives you build on with your group. But we have to have more from our group for the next game. Simple as that.”

After a tightly contested opening two periods, the teams combined for six goals in the third period and more rushes of adrenaline than the sellout crowd cared to endure.

The Ducks stormed back from a 3-1 deficit on goals by Patrick Eaves and Jakob Silfverberg within 1:25 of each other in the third period. Eaves shot in a loose puck off Brandon Montour’s shot and Silfverberg batted the puck in off a rush to bring the arena back to euphoria midway through the third.

But that ended the scoring for the Ducks, who gave Edmonton five power plays and allowed two man-advantage goals.

“We’re getting five, six power plays a night [against us], and we’re not doing well on the penalty kill,” Ryan Getzlaf said.

The Ducks also took another hit to their defense as Kevin Bieksa suffered an apparent leg injury after he collided with teammate Shea Theodore in the first period. Bieksa returned shortly after but did not play in the third period.

“Lower-body injury,” Carlyle said. “He obviously didn’t finish the game, so he’ll have an evaluation done [Thursday] morning.”

Getzlaf got the crowd on its feet with his fourth goal in five playoff games in an example of his recent shoot-first mentality. He carried the puck into the zone on a power play and beat Oilers goalie Cam Talbot far side with his signature wrist shot 37 seconds into the second period.

Cam Fowler and Hampus Lindholm returned from knee and undisclosed injuries, respectively, and Fowler’s skating looked well in form in his first game since April 4. Sami Vatanen, who is recovering from an upper-body injury but was deemed available before the game by Carlyle, was scratched.

Fowler’s first game back was a loss, though. “It’s one game,” he said. “Credit to them. They took advantage. We have to come ready on Friday. That’s a big one for us.”

