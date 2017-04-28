Ducks blow home-ice with 2-1 loss to Oilers in Game 2

Boring just isn’t in the Ducks’ DNA this postseason.

They’ve been intriguing every step of the way with injuries, comebacks and unlikely heroes, so a last-second illness and a third-period deficit was right in line for Game 2 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ducks scratched top-line left wing Nick Ritchie with flu-like symptoms before puck drop and inserted Jared Boll and Korbinian Holzer. Then they ran into spot-on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, and not even Cam Fowler’s singlehanded efforts were enough in a 2-1 loss Friday at Honda Center.

The Ducks trail the best-of-seven series, 2-0. They started on the wrong foot, were sloppy in the first half and dealt with another strong game from Oilers star Connor McDavid.

Yet they still had a 40-23 shot advantage and a chance to tie the series going back to Edmonton for Game 3 on Sunday. Fowler hit the post twice and fell on a potential breakaway before Edmonton’s Milan Lucic pounced on him in the third period.

Boll played his first playoff game since 2014 and got the Ducks’ a power play for their first goal when he was high-sticked by Darnell Nurse. Jakob Silfverberg wristed the puck in from the right side to cut the deficit to 2-1 and let loose pent-up nervousness in the building.

That had a lot to do with a flustered start and a banged-up Ducks defense that did not have Kevin Bieksa and Sami Vatanen. Ducks Coach Randy Carlyle ruled out Bieksa before the game because of a lower-body injury and said Bieksa “should be” available later in the series.

Vatanen participated in pre-game warmups, as did Ritchie, but was scratched in favor of Holzer, who appeared in his first game of the series.

A bad shift by Holzer included a holding penalty that resulted in Edmonton’s second goal and third power-play goal of the series. Jordan Eberle’s shot hit Patrick Maroon’s skate and popped up and into the net at 6:41 of the second period.

Vatanen missed his fifth straight game because of an upper-body injury. Beforehand, he said it was frustrating waiting to be fully ready.

“You get very nervous [watching], I have to say,” Vatanen said. “More nervous than in the games. I can’t wait to get back and help the team.”

Edmonton took advantage of a jittery start by the Ducks with a goal 65 seconds into the game. Defenseman Andrej Sekera sent a loose puck on net from the left side and it got through for his first goal of the playoffs.

The Ducks recovered and outshot Edmonton, 12-3, in the first period. But Talbot protected the Oilers’ lead with saves on Andrew Cogliano, Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler in the first period.

Edmonton lost Drake Caggiula in the second period and when he crashed into the boards. The Oilers, before the game, were upbeat about a possible 2-0 series lead.

“I think this is a great opportunity for our team to take another step,” Edmonton’s Mark Letestu said. “To let them back in the series at this point, it’s early, but it’s just a great opportunity.”

KEYS TO GAME 2

1. The Ducks’ poor penalty killing hurt them again. The Oilers burned them for one power-play goal in three advantages, the ninth power-play goal the Ducks have allowed in 25 disadvantages.

2. Edmonton goaltender Cam Talbot was formidable in stopping 39 shots and allowing just one goal, during a Ducks power play in the second period.

3. The goal post was Talbot’s best friend during the third period. A long blast by Cam Fowler hit the right post during a Ducks power play and the rebound was cleared by Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson. Fowler hit the post again a few minutes later, drawing groans from the crowd.

sports@latimes.com